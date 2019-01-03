Producers of the Worlds Largest Blockchain and Crypto Investment Conference Announce April Security Token Summit and Advisory Board

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2019 --Goren Holm Group, producers of Crypto Invest Summit, the world's largest investment focused blockchain event today announced the formation of their new company, Security Token Summit, LLC, and their first event, to be held on April 8th, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton in Downtown Los Angeles. Early bird discounted tickets are available for $499 for a limited time via the summit's website.



Security Token Summit is a high-end, Security Token & Digital Securities focused event. It will feature a robust agenda spanning a variety of themes such as custody, compliance, regulation, investing, marketing, tokenization, standards, issuance and real estate. The full-day summit will feature panels, fireside chats and presentations including the top names in the digital securities space. Already slated to speak are Ami Ben David, Tal Elyashiv, Carlos Domingo, Jamie Finn, Jor Law, David Weild, Amy Wan and Andrew Dix.



Founded and produced by equity crowdfunding industry pioneers and online investment marketing experts who are among the most followed and influential individuals in Fintech, Josef Holm and Alon Goren, Security Token Summit was developed with the vision that the rules and regulations created to make online investing more accessible (Regulation Crowdfunding, Regulation A+ and public solicitation), when combined with blockchain and distributed ledger technology can now be used to create a new breed of digital assets and finally bring to fruition the true democratization of capital.



Security Token Summit, LLC is also advised by several industry pioneers, including:



David Weild IV, who is a stock market expert best known for his position as Vice Chairman of NASDAQ. He is currently the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Weild & Co. Inc. which is revolutionizing investment banking. Weild is also known as the "father" of the JOBS Act and has been involved in drafting legislation for the US Congress.



Jor Law, who co-founded the compliance software company, VerifyInvestor.com. Jor serves on the board of Prime Trust and is also a consultant for prominent companies in the STO ecosystem globally, including tZERO and Polymath.



Ami Ben David, whose fund, SPiCE VC, is the first fully-tokenized and distributed venture capital fund. SPiCE VC recently made history by being the first digital security traded on the blockchain.



For tickets to Security Token Summit, sponsorship opportunities and to learn more, visit SecurityTokenSummit.com



About Goren Holm Group

Goren Holm Group, led by Josef Holm and Alon Goren are industry pioneers, investors and producers of some of the top blockchain and cryptocurrency conferences in the world. Their backgrounds in venture capital, crowdfunding and online investment marketing technology make them uniquely equipped to service the digital securities revolution. Alon and Josef have also assembled an advisory board of some of the top industry experts to advise, influence and co-organize Security Token Summit.