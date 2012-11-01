Producers Seek Local Input for 'One Square Mile: Texas' Television Show

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2012 --One Square Mile: Texas (OSMTX) is a documentary television series that explores Texas life and culture from the microcosm of a square mile. There are 268,820 square miles in Texas, OSMTX wants to know what makes your’s special. The selected square mile could include a neighborhood in a large city, a small town or a suburb. The goal of the series is to encompass the diversity of Texas‘ people and landscapes through a first person perspective of contemporary life in Texas.



Learn more about the series and nominate your favorite community on the One Square Mile: Texas website at http://www.OSMTX.com (submission deadline is 11:59pm on 11/30/2012)



One Square Mile: Texas is being produced in conjunction with Brazos Film & Video and PBS stations across Texas. In addition to airing in 2013, the series will stream online for viewers. OSMTX is currently developing a teacher’s online curriculum portal where students can learn more about Texas and their own one square mile community.



“OSMTX is an educator’s dream. It takes the student beyond mere data, and helps them gain an enduring understanding of difficult concepts. It is very engaging, hooking the viewer with its humanity, providing an experiential context for the knowledge that not only helps the student learn history, geographic themes and economic concepts, but more importantly, it is a launch point that makes students at all levels want to learn more.”

- Wayne Nichols, Lead Content Teacher - Fort Worth ISD



About Brazos Film & Video

One Square Mile: Texas is the successor to the Emmy award winning series One Square Mile: America. The Brazos Film & Video produced series has received nine Lone Star Emmy nominations and three awards including Best Documentary Series in 2010 and 2011 and Best Magazine Series in 2011. Brazos Film & Video has produced documentary content for Texas audiences since 1999 - including the Emmy nominated PBS and ITVS series Women & Girls Lead. Brazos Film & Video is located in Fort Worth, Texas and is owned and operated by husband and wife producers Carl and Betsy Crum.



