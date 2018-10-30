Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2018 --Leading auto spare parts manufacturer AA-TOP has recently launched superior strut mount for automobiles. They are specially designed for automobile front and rear shock absorbers.



What separate AA-TOP products from other strut mounts in the market are their unmatched material, structure and design. First of all, all the raw materials are supreme. The natural rubber with excellent resilience, insulation, water barrier and plasticity is imported from Thailand and Malaysia to strengthen resistance from oil, acid, heat, coldness and pressure. Ensuring 60% rubber in a strut mount, it can eventually achieve Shore Hardness 60-70 degrees. Moreover, the steel on the strut mount is high strength cold rolled steel to further ensure the quality. The bolts are made of a 40CR material, which makes it possible to reach 10.9-grade mechanical performance.



High-quality strut mounts from AA-TOP makes it possible for end-users to have a much better user experience. A supreme strut mount can ensure nice comfort level like reduction of noise, strengthening driving stability. They can not only prolong the using life of shock absorbers but also improve the safety of driving. AA-TOP continues to fulfill customers' expectation and exceed themselves.



They also guarantee first-class technology and structure. The rubber density is improved by conducting the avant-garde injection technique all around the world. Bolt mechanical performance test, using a tensile testing machine, in accordance with the requirements of Grade 10.9. The bearing adopts deep groove ball bearing structure, which can bear radial load and axial load at the same time, and has axial load capacity with large radial clearance. Strut mounts manufactured by AA-TOP are suitable for famous automobile brands like TOYOTA, HYUNDAI, MAZDA, BMW, Nissan, Suzuki and so on.



Ms. Zhang, AA-TOP Senior Brand Manager, said, "Create value for customers with our excellent making is what we adhering to. Develop with our customers is our marketing concept. At the same time, quality is the life of an enterprise and product optimization is the source of its development. We will constantly keep ambitious in developing new products, improving quality to expand sales market. We are leaving no efforts at being a first-class auto parts enterprise."



About AA-TOP

AA-TOP is a group company specialized in auto spare parts with several high-tech production bases in China which including development, production and sales. The company now has various kinds of international advanced production lines, committed to new product development and brand operations with strict scientific management which leads to remarkable results. AA-TOP is specialized in producing Engine Mount, Strut Mount, Control Arm, Tie Rod, Bushing, Timing Belt, V-ribbed Belt, and Cogged V-belt. All have passed ISO/TS16949 quality management system and are exported to more than 100 countries like Europe, Middle East, South Asian etc. This is a steady enterprise with more than 20 years experience of development and manufactures in rubber mounts fields which are recognized by industry and a booming and vigorous enterprise with sound and rigorous sales mode. Learn more by visiting http://www.aa-top.com/.