Professional Development Workshops Slated to Help Businesses Gain a Competitive Edge

Lafayette, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2014 --Strategize Consulting announces the launch of professional development classes designed to enhance work life management skills. Launched to help business owners improve workflow, increase employee retention and assure customer satisfaction the Lafayette consulting firm offers either individual or group workshops. Providing tools to help staff members deal with challenging customers and resolve conflict the classes are an integral addition to a well-run business.



Nicole Robinson, President of Strategize Consulting said of the professional workshops,“The benefits of ongoing training for your staff are three-fold. Investing in training sends a powerful message to your team. They feel valued and respected which increases confidence as well a morale. Now, when they work directly with your clients their professionalism is apparent. And so is your increased sales and your reduction in marketing costs. Training gives a winning advantage.”



Though available nationwide, the next Strategize Consulting workshops will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel Baton Rouge on November 18th. Slated for the 9 a.m. morning session is The Customer Service That Wows: Get Empowered workshop. Topics for the class include handling demanding customers and mastering the essentials of customer service.



The afternoon workshop due to start at 1:30 p.m. centers around Love, Happiness and Wisdom at Work. Talking points will include connecting with co-workers, ways to cultivate a winning attitude and how to effectively resolve conflicts. Workplace etiquette essentials and balancing life and work will also be addressed.



Strategize Consulting was founded by Nicole Robinson who has over ten years of experience in a myriad of business settings. She is adept at corporate training, staffing, recruiting and business development. Robinson is also a career and life coach and an escalations director. Based in Lafayette, Louisiana Strategize Consulting is available for in-house and off-site training workshops that enhance the daily operations of businesses nationwide.



