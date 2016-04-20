Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --The September PADI Instructor Development Program with Holly is essentially split into two parts; Pre-IDC preparation workshops and the actual PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC). The pre-IDC preparation workshops start on 12th September 2016 and the PADI Instructor Development Course starts on 17th September 2016. The 5 day pre-IDC preparation is simply designed to review, practice and master the knowledge, skills and theory from the Divemaster Course and it is strongly recommended for candidates to participate.



The 11-day Instructor Development Course (IDC) includes all of the compulsory PADI Syllabus components found on any PADI IDC Course found worldwide, but on this program Holly Macleod has designed, developed and delivers a range of her own personal workshops, seminars and additional course components to enhance the educational components of the program and allows new instructors to confidently make a smooth transition into the recreational diving industry and develop highly rewarding and successful careers.



The program takes place at the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in the Gili Islands and the entire Lombok region and today instructor candidates will find the perfect facilities to take the next step in developing a career in scuba diving. The dive center remains the only PADI CDC Center in Gili Trawangan and is comprised of Instructor training classroom facilities, 2 training swimming pools, dedicated Instructor training dive boat and purpose built open water training sites. The dive center also offers a beach side restaurant and bar.



All Instructor level training is full conducted by Holly Macleod; a Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director who has a wealth of experience within the recreational diving industry. Having developed the perfect training program for professional divers taking the next step, it is the perfect stepping stone to both a career and a future within this amazing and dynamic industry.



