Professional Flip PDF Software Supports to Edit Pop-Up Cool Flash Window on Digital Flip Book

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2013 --Flip PDF Professional, a leading PDF flip book software product, provides various functions for editing flipping pages. In addition to being attractive to look at, these realistic flipping pages can be filled with objects such as buttons, links, video, and txt, swf, and other file types. User can even customize the links and buttons contained in the Flash windows. These in turn provide easy access to company web pages, product information, and other parts of the flipbook itself.



Adding a Flash window via the software interface is simple. It can be accomplished in a few easy steps.



1. Click on “Edit Pages” in the Flip PDF Professional interface; this command will open the Flip Page Editor.

2. Users can then add a link or button object directly on the flipbook page.

3. Click on “Action Option”. In the pop-up that appears, select “Open Flash Window” as the action type for the particular object that is added.

4. The content of the pop-up Flash window can then be edited.



The Flash pop-up window supports three different file types. Users can set the window to play a video, an SWF (Flash) object, or text. In addition, it is also possible to customize the window caption, window width, and window height. The feature is useful because various multimedia objects can be added and displayed in an interesting way.



This new feature is a practical addition to the software, so users can add information to a flipping book without taking up too much room. The added simplicity makes it possible to pack as much information in without making the e-book or magazine too complicated. Readers can also choose to view the e-book in its basic form, while having the option to open the Flash window for more details or bypass it entirely.



About FlipBuilder

Part of Wonder Idea Technology Limited in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder designs and delivers versatile applications for creating e-books, online magazines, brochures, reports, newsletters, catalogs, and more. The company has improved upon and received much response for its software in a short amount of time, having been founded in 2008. Business and individual customers worldwide have been served by its low-cost digital publishing tools.