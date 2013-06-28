Professional Flipbook Creator Offers High Quality Digital Flipbook Editing Functions

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2013 --Software company specializing in digital printing solutions, FlipPagemaker Business Software Group based in Hong Kong, China has just released their latest product FlipBook Creator Professional. This easy-to-use software is designed with the everyday computer user in mind. FlipBook Creator Professional is a powerful digital book maker with 3D capabilities that creates stunning and quality results which can be used for magazines, catalogues, storybooks, and presentations.



Unlike its brother, FlipBook Creator, FlipBook Creator Professional provides a wide variety of multimedia editing functions the standard version is not capable of performing. With FlipBook Creator Professional, users can insert SWF and PDF files, delete pages and adjust page orders, insert links, insert plain or animated text or even images that can be arranged in a slideshow format.



Another great feature is the amazing multimedia support that users have with FlipBook Creator Professional. Users can easily integrate multimedia files into their FlipBook by adding .flv, .f4v and .mp4 files. Users can also add JavaScript to control multimedia actions, insert hyperlinks or email addresses. With FlipBook Creator Professional, users can also insert lines, buttons, add notes or highlight text to make their FlipBook their own.



If that is not enough, with the professional version, eBook creators can insert sound files such as music or voiceovers, or insert YouTube videos by using the YouTube video ID. To better help businesses, the creators of FlipBook Creator Professional have also added a function to allow readers print specific printable areas that can be helpful to distribute coupons to customers.



With these amazing editing capabilities, users of FlipBook Creator Professional can enrich their content easily and with less effort than traditional eBook creators. Business owners can wow their clients by adding multimedia elements like music or video that can allow them to stand out from others. Presentations and storybooks can become even more creative and attractive by using different editing capabilities that customize a product or a story and creates a project that comes to life when being read.



These 3D FlipBooks are not like other eBooks readers have experienced. EBooks created with FlipBook Creator Professional are compelling, one-of-a-kind, and makes the reader want to come back for more. FlipBook Creator Professional is available for Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP for $299 online with a 30 Day Money Back Guarantee. This single purchase also gives users product updates for a lifetime so eBook creators will always have the most up-to-date software capabilities for FlipBook Creator Professional. To start creating amazingly customized 3D eBooks, users can visit http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/.