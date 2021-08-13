Professional Flooring Installation: A-Z Services for All Types of Floors Takes Certified Craftsman

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2021 --Laminate, tile, bamboo, cork, and hardwood flooring in Vancouver—the skills required for flooring installation subtly differ between different materials. As a company specializing in both Residential and Commercial flooring installation, the team at BC Floors works with certified professionals to provide A-Z service. For more, go to https://bcfloors.ca/flooring-installation/



BC Floors is a full-service business that believes in doing to all! From consultation to purchase and installation of all necessary materials, working with BC Floors saves people money and time while providing top-notch results.



Flooring Options and Installation



For new construction, renovation, or replacement, the installation team at BC Floors has the training to handle all flooring types, including:



- Carpet and Carpet Tile

- Solid and Engineered Wood Flooring

- Laminate

- Vinyl Tile

- Sheet Vinyl

- Bamboo and Cork Installation.



Services are fully insured, licensed, and covered by WCB. As a company committed to complying with North American flooring industry standards, each team member has a minimum of five years of experience in this industry and has access to cutting-edge equipment and tools.



Count on BC Floors for all types of flooring installation in Vancouver. Floating installation, nail down installation, glue and double glue-down installation, herringbone, hardwood installation, etc. Stairs and walls? No problem.



Time is valuable, and technicians make every possible effort to stick to outlined project plans and schedules while maintaining high work quality. For results that last and quick, professional fleeing installation, BC Floors is here to serve businesses and families across the lower mainland.



Contact 604-239-5500 or info@bcfloors.ca to get started.



About BC Floors

BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. Services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. With a huge selection and competitive pricing, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for all services and products related to flooring in Vancouver.



For additional information, please visit https://bcfloors.ca/ or call (604) 239-5500.



