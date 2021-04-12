Professional Healthcare Resources Excels in Hospice Care in Baltimore and Arlington

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2021 --Hospice care is a unique way of providing care to a patient whose disease cannot be cured. It is becoming more of a necessity with Baby Boomers coming to age. While many people have heard about it, they may be unfamiliar with the essential services provided or the benefits of hospice care service.



Learning more about the services helps one understand how the service can truly benefit one's loved ones at the last stage of their lives. It's more of a philosophy and more minor of care that offers comfort and compassion for those at the end of life's journey.



Professional Healthcare Resources is uniquely positioned to provide care and support for the patient's physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs while offering family members support. The mission of hospice is to provide hope when an illness cannot be cured.



Professional Healthcare Resources proudly offers hospice care in Baltimore and Arlington with professionalism and care. Their hospice care team consists of physicians, nurses, social workers, certified hospice nurse aides, volunteers, and more. The goal is to provide supportive care to the patient and their family.



The nurse case manager will assess the condition of the patient and report the physician. Together they create a plan of care. The idea is not to prolong life but rather to improve quality of life, manage symptoms, and help the patient remain comfortable during the end of life.



Empowered by licensed social workers, Professional Healthcare Resources helps coordinate resources to ensure that the patients end their journey with dignity and comfort. The whole process relieves their pain and prepares them for a new journey. The hospice care experts also provide supportive services and resource to help families accept the loss of their loved ones.



From bathing assistance to personal care to assist with feeding and toileting, the caring hospice aides are fully trained and certified to provide supportive home care services within the hospice model.



