Professional Healthcare Resources Excels in Skilled Nursing in Lanham, MD and Washington, D.C.

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2023 --Skilled nursing is a vital component of the medical industry. Ensuring the best treatment and care for patients with complex medical conditions is required. Those suffering from severe or chronic illnesses may require advanced medical resources and skilled nursing when rehabilitating at home.



Expert nurses can ensure correct medication administration to avoid potential harm. They also offer 24x7 supervision and care for conditions requiring consistent monitoring and intervention.



Professional Healthcare Resources takes pride in providing top-tier skilled nursing in Lanham, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.. Years of experience and expertise enable them to offer personalized care plans tuned to the needs of each patient. They also incorporate cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care.



At Professional Healthcare Resources, the nurses undergo continuous training to improve their skills and competencies. They treat each patient equally, ensuring that they receive best-in-class treatment from them. From infusion therapy and injections to tube feeding, wound care to Ostomy care, they got the patients back. They ensure round-the-clock nursing support for early response and intervention.



Whether short or long-term care, skilled nurses work with patients, physicians, and family members to customize a care plan. The focus is not just on improving patient's health but also on enhancing their quality of life.



They also strive to alleviate the financial stress associated with skilled nursing services. They provide cost-effective solutions via home healthcare provisions, reducing hospital stay expenses. They strive to ensure cost savings in nursing services by streamlining operational efficiency.



From feeding to bathing, the team of home healthcare professionals can do everything for the patients. Their patient-centric approach enables them to manage the patient's health better, ensuring satisfactory care outcomes.



For more details on hospice care in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland, visit https://www.phri.com/hospice-care-in-annandale-va-baltimore-md-washington-dc/.



Call 703-752-8700 for details.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a well-known company that offers home health care in Baltimore and Washington DC, apart from occupational therapy, skilled nursing, and more.