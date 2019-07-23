Professional Healthcare Resources Helps Improve Health with Skilled Nursing in Annandale and Arlington

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --Professional Healthcare Resources continues its supreme journey as a leading provider for skilled nursing in Annandale and Arlington. The range of services they provide involve medication administering and planning, blood work, physical assessment, and wound care. With the long-standing experience in the field, the company helps prevent hospital readmission, improves recovery time, and helps the patients to return to health.



The skilled nurses will visit the home and give progress reports to the patient's doctor. The purpose of the service is to improve the well-being of the patients and restore their independence.



While working with the patients, they treat each of them with the utmost care and professionalism. Their passion and dedication to the patients have earned them a stellar reputation in recent times.



Certified and licensed, the nursing care experts at Professional Healthcare Resources understand the requirements and deliver accordingly. They have the experience and expertise to provide many services including infusion therapy and injections, lab draws, central line & port maintenance, wound care, tube feeding, treatment for skin conditions, and disease management.



Whether it is short term or long term care, the skilled nursing experts work with the patients, physicians, and family throughout the care process, crafting a plan of care that pinpoints the individual's needs and preferences. The goal is not only to improve the patient's health but also to enhance their quality of life.



Injuries and physical ailments often snatch the movement and functionality of specific muscles. In such cases, the functionality can be achieved through physical therapy. Skilled nurses come to one's residence and help the patient with therapeutic exercises.



These exercises help with increasing movement, strength, circulation, and flexibility. Regular training and therapy can revive the muscles and prepare the patients to spring to feet once again.



For more information on personal care in Arlington and Baltimore, visit https://www.phri.com/personal-care-and-skilled-nursing-in-kensington-md-annandale-va-arlington-va-baltimore-lanham-md-washington-dc/.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a renowned agency that offers premium quality home care, hospice care and elder care for the elderly adults.