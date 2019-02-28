Professional Healthcare Resources Offers Best Services of Physical Therapy in Annandale and Arlington

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2019 --Professional Healthcare Resources is an organization that primarily operates in the states of Maryland and Virginia. This organization was founded in the year of 1994, and is a family owned and operated company that deals with the services of home healthcare and hospice. Professional Healthcare Resources is wholly dedicated to helping all their clients and making sure that the patients can improve their quality of life as much as possible. This organization is staffed with a team of 800+ employees who are utterly devoted to offering their patients the compassionate care they require. These professionals additionally treat all of their patients with dignity, compassion, and respect that they deserve. Professional Healthcare Resources is especially renowned for offering the best possible services when it comes to skilled nursing in Baltimore and Washington DC.



Professional Healthcare Resources offers its clients an extensive range of therapy services. These therapies are explicitly divided to enable patients to maximize their independent functioning optimally. This organization specializes in providing extremely efficient speech, occupational and physical therapy in Annandale and Arlington. They also make sure that their patients can stay safe and comfortable in familiar surroundings, while specially tailored therapy programs that are customized as per their requirements and needs. The physical therapy sessions offered by Professional Healthcare Resources play a significant role in improving the mobility of people, as well as restoring their muscle strength. This can include exercising for improving endurance, balance coordination activities, training for managing stairs, gait training, and so on. Professional Healthcare Resources therapists are additionally experienced in treating people with diverse types of disorders, disabilities, and injuries.



To get in touch with Professional Healthcare Resources people can quickly fill up the contact form present on their website. They can also be reached at 703-752-8700.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources offers its services to the people of Maryland, Virginia, as well as the Washington, DC area.