Professional Healthcare Resources Offers Compassionate Home Care in Baltimore and Kensington Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --PHRI, also known as Professional Healthcare Resources is known for offering home care, hospice care and elder care to the elderly adults. The company has been providing such services since the year 1994. At present, the company caters to individuals who stay in Washington DC, Annandale VA, Baltimore, Arlington VA, Kensington MD, Lanham MD and close by areas. They offer a vast range of services starting from recovery after an illness or hospitalization as well as to help with the activities of daily living, the company offers wide-ranging home health and elder care solutions, with services that are tailored to suit the needs of the loved ones.



Professional Healthcare Resources offers dedicated home care in Baltimore and Kensington Maryland and provide them with top quality care keeping their privacy in mind. The nurses within this agency know that each situation is typical, and the caring and nurturing staff members thus work along with the family, patient as well as their doctor to set up a plan of care that fits the needs and goals of the patient.



Professional Healthcare Resources is well-known for offering the top quality home nursing services which assist in preventing readmissions to healthcare facilities, shortens recovery period, and helps the patient to get back to their day to day to work. The Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses within the company to provide many services to support care at home such as wound care, infusion therapy, and injections and disease management.



To get more information about elder care in Annandale and Arlington Maryland services that the company offers, one can right away call at 703-752-8700 or 410-368-2825. Aside from this, one can also visit the website of the company to get more information about the services that the company offers.



