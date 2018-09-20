Professional Healthcare Resources Offers Customized Elder Care in Annandale and Arlington Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --Professional Healthcare Resources also referred to as PHRI has been established in the year 1994 and since then it has been offering home care, hospice care and elder care to the elderly adults who stay in Annandale VA, Kensington MD, Baltimore, Arlington VA, Washington DC, Lanham MD and nearby areas. From help with recovery after a current illness or hospitalization, to help with the activities of daily living, the company offers an extensive range of home health and elder care solutions, with services that are customized to suit the needs of the loved ones.



At Professional Healthcare Resources, they offer skilled elder care in Annandale and Arlington Maryland and provide them with high-quality care in the privacy and comfort of the home. The nurses within this agency understand that each circumstance is distinctive, and the helpful and nurturing staff works with the family, patient, and physician to set up a plan of care that fits the needs and goals of every individual.



Professional Healthcare Resources believes that home nursing assists in preventing readmissions to hospitals shortens recovery duration, and assists the patient to get back to doing the things that they prefer as fast as their treatment permits. The Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses provide many services to support care at home such as wound care, disease management, infusion therapy, and injections.



Whether long or short term care is required, the skilled nurses' here work with the patient, the physician of the patient, and family all through the care procedure. To get more information about the services that the company offers, one can right away call at 703-752-8700 or 410-368-2825. In addition to this one can also visit the website of the company to get more information about the home care in Baltimore and Kensington Maryland services that the company offers.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a renowned agency that offers premium quality home care, hospice care and elder care for the elderly adults.