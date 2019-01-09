Professional Healthcare Resources Offers Elder Car in Annandale and Arlington, Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2019 --Professional Healthcare Resources is the right resource for elder care in Annandale and Arlington, Maryland. As a family owned and operated company, they sincerely care about the health and well-being of elders.



Founded over two decades ago, they have the experience, expertise, and human resources to provide top-quality elder care under all circumstances. As people get aged, they will be in need of help with their activities of living. According to the latest report, around 70 percent of senior citizens in the USA are in need of help with their activities. Professional Healthcare offers convalescent care after an injury or unless if the patient is expected to recover.



Due to the high expense of long-term care facilities, in-home elder care is now more in demand. It offers a potential financial solution. Medicaid will pay for long-term care in an external facility, and a portion of the program will cover in-home care.



Since it is aimed for people with limited resources, there are income and asset parameters, by many people can obtain eligibility. Ever since its inception, elder care has progressed a lot. A number of these elder care homes are known as assisted living facilities. Available in the steeper price tag, medicare facilities may not suit the budget of the so-called lower-middle-class families. Hence, senior members of those families need to be treated with more traditional elder care.



Professional Healthcare Resources work closely with the clients to gain an understanding of every particular situation so that they can provide the ideal assistance. The team of experts includes registered nurses, physical therapists, speech and language therapists, home health aides, and certified nursing assistants.



Over the years, the company has earned a stellar reputation for their excellence and commitment to their clients. They understand what it requires to provide the quality service. It is their conduct, behavior, and the quality of service that make them one of the reputable names in the field of elder care.



For more information on home health aide in Arlington and Baltimore, Maryland, visit https://www.phri.com/home-health-aide-services-in-kensington-md-annandale-va-arlington-va-baltimore-lanham-md-washington-dc.



