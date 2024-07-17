Professional Healthcare Resources Offers Expert Occupational Therapy Services in Baltimore and Arlington

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2024 --Occupational therapy is a vital healthcare service that helps people of all ages live more independently and improve their quality of life. Professional Healthcare Resources team of highly trained occupational therapists is dedicated to assisting clients to achieve their maximum level of independence and function through occupational therapy in Baltimore and Arlington.



Occupational therapy is a client-centered healthcare profession that focuses on helping individuals develop, recover, or maintain the skills they need to perform daily activities. This includes tasks such as dressing, cooking, driving, and working. Occupational therapists work with clients to identify their goals and develop personalized treatment plans to help them achieve those goals.



At Professional Healthcare Resources, they understand the importance of occupational therapy in helping people live their lives to the fullest. Their team of occupational therapists is committed to providing the highest quality care to their clients in Baltimore and Arlington. They work closely with each client to develop a personalized treatment plan that addresses their unique needs and helps them achieve their goals.



Clients need to understand that occupational therapy is different from physical therapy, as it does not fix the muscles. Instead, occupational therapy works with the mind to teach one what to do with the muscles. Occupational therapists use sensory integration to coordinate the mind and body. Individuals working with these therapists might need to learn new ways of doing things or use new devices.



Occupational therapy is used by several different patients, including those with chronic diseases such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's or those who have survived a sudden health crisis. Learning to adjust to physical changes helps patients stay independent.



Occupational therapy can benefit many individuals. This therapy helps to avoid further arthritis while learning new ways of completing daily tasks. It can also help improve vision with eye exercises to help with lazy eyes, dizziness, double vision, and reading. One may learn to cope with chronic pain by managing daily tasks in adaptive ways. Individuals may also see improvement in memory with simplified activities, brain exercises, and improved organization.



At Professional Healthcare Resources, the occupational therapists' goal is to provide comprehensive, compassionate care to all clients. Everyone deserves the opportunity to live life to the fullest, and they are committed to helping clients achieve that goal through expert occupational therapy services.



The company also provides home care in Baltimore and Washington D.C., skilled nursing, elder care, and more.



Call 703-752-8700 for more details.



