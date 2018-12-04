Professional Healthcare Resources Offers Quality Home Therapy in Arlington, Maryland and Wasington, Disctrict of Columbia

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2018 --Home therapy services are primarily designed to help patients maximize independent functioning. This often includes relearning skills and managing assistive devices. Irrespective of the needs, be it physical, occupational or speech therapy, patients can remain safe in their familiar surroundings and enjoy programs tailored to their individual needs and goals.



Professional Healthcare Resources is an established name offering home therapy in Arlington, Maryland, and Washington, DC, such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy that help clients in recovering their functional impairments.



The therapy program is designed to support families with a child or teen with behavioral issues. The program can help to resolve conflicts, develop new routines, set limits, and find community resources.



At Professional Healthcare Resources, the therapists are professionals who employ the latest therapeutic exercises and techniques to help patients improve mobility and restore muscle strength.



The idea is to strike a balance between activities by employing proper training, exercising, and other things. The professionals help the patients use the adaptive equipment safely and soundly.



The physical therapists are experienced in helping patients recover from stroke-related disabilities, fall injuries, joint replacement surgeries, and other injuries, with the goal of achieving the highest recovery possible.



When it comes to occupational therapy, they are mainly focused on assessing and treating people who need to learn, recover or maintain daily living and work skills. They also teach techniques to help people conserve energy and deal with the loss of function in the arms of legs. By providing proper therapy service, they support the patients in becoming functionally independent. They work with sensory integration to coordinate mind and body.



They also offer them the skills and tools to achieve that. For people who had traumatic injuries or are returning from rehab, occupational therapy can prepare them to resume their daily work.



For more information on home care in Arlington and Baltimore, Maryland, visit https://www.phri.com/home-health-aide-services-in-kensington-md-annandale-va-arlington-va-baltimore-lanham-md-washington-dc.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a notable agency that provides top quality hospice care, home care as well as elder care for the elderly adults.