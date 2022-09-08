Professional Healthcare Resources Offers Skilled Nursing in Washington, DC and Annandale, Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2022 --When recovering from an illness or an injury, patients may require the advanced medical resources and expert nursing available in a hospital while rehabilitating at home. Skilled nursing helps them avoid hospital readmission, recover faster, and return to everyday life as soon as their treatment allows.



Professional Healthcare Resources provides skilled nursing in Washington, DC, and Annandale, Maryland, and the surrounding areas. Their skilled licensed nurses treat each client on equal footing. In other words, they are dedicated to assisting clients in better managing their health and receiving the best possible care.



Whether short-term or long-term care is required, their professional nurses collaborate with the patient, the patient's physician, and the patient's family throughout the care process, tailoring a plan of care to the individual's requirements and preferences. They work with patients in their homes as a health assistant, are experienced in nursing, and more. The treatment plan is intended to improve the patient's health and quality of life.



As medical expenses increase in the changing world, costs become a significant barrier, preventing many families from seeking proper home care. With Professional Healthcare Resources, clients might pay some or all of their skilled nursing home health care expenditures through Medicare or private insurance.



From handling infusion therapy and injections to tube feeding and ostomy care, Professional Healthcare Resources can execute the tasks skillfully and with precision.



Other special services Professional Healthcare Resources provide are hospice care and personal care, alongside organizing some specialty programs. The health care aides are well skilled, licensed, and certified with an excellent track record of working in the industry for years. They understand the mental condition of the patients and provide care accordingly.



For patients needing physical therapy in Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland, Professional Healthcare Resources can genuinely help.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a well-known company that offers home health care in Baltimore and Washington DC, apart from occupational therapy, skilled nursing, and more.