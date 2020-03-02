Professional Healthcare Resources Offers Skilled Nursing in Washington DC and Baltimore Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2020 --When it comes to taking care of older adults, family caregivers need to trust people who can take care of them all the time, and just as they care for the family members. Thrusting their responsibility on someone is not likely. That is where one Professional Healthcare Resources comes into the scene. They are one home healthcare and hospice company that is dedicated to helping their clients and patients improving the quality of their lives. The company was founded in 1994 that is devoted to offering responsive care with respect, compassion, and dignity.



Professional Healthcare Resources has been a great help for family caregivers who would want some time off from taking care of elderly adults. The home health agency has highly licensed and registered skilled nursing in Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland.



The nurses are all well-trained, and they can provide the much-needed care that senior adults look forward to having from their near ones. They have the training to give injections and know all about wound care to the central line and port maintenance.



Apart from skilled nursing, the home health agency also offers home care in Arlington and Baltimore, Maryland. They have trustworthy home health aides who are a part of their home care team. They are responsible for providing support and assistance and care in a known environment. The home health aides have the experience of identifying the patients' need for quality home care. The home health aides can be hired on a temporary or long term basis. They offer a significant number of services that include laundry, meal preparation, grocery and shopping, light household cleaning, bathing, dressing, and personal hygiene, as well as handling other daily tasks at home.



Call 703-752-8700 for details.



