Professional Healthcare Resources Offers the Compassionate Home Health Care in Annandale and Arlington

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --PHRI or Professional Healthcare Resources has been established in the year 1994, and since then it has been providing hospice care, home care and elder care to the aged people who reside in Baltimore, Annandale VA, Arlington VA, Kensington MD, Lanham MD, Washington DC and close by areas. From assisting with recovery after an existing disease or hospitalization, to help with the activities of daily living, the company provides a wide range of home health and elder care solutions, with services that are tailored to suit the requirements of the loved ones.



At Professional Healthcare Resources, they offer trained home health care in Annandale and Arlington for adults with top quality care in the comfort and privacy of the home. The nurses in this agency know that each circumstance is unique, and the use and fostering staff works with the patient, family, and physician to set up a plan of care that fits the requirements and objectives of an individual. Professional Healthcare Resources trusts that home nursing helps in shortening recovery duration, preventing readmissions to hospitals, and helps the patient to get back to normal life as fast as their treatment allows. The Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses offer numerous services to support care at home for instance disease management, wound care, injections and infusion therapy.



Whether short or long-term care is necessary, the trained nurses' here work together with the patient, the doctor of the patient, and family throughout the care course of action. To get more information about the services that the company provides, one can at once call the company at 703-752-8700 or 410-368-2825. Apart from this one can also visit the website of the company to get more information about the occupational therapy in Baltimore and Kensington Maryland services that the company offers.



