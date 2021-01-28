Professional Healthcare Resources Provides Compassionate Hospice Care in Baltimore

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2021 --Founded in 1994, Professional Healthcare Resources is a family-owned and operated home healthcare and hospice company. They offer services related to physical therapy in Baltimore as well. Having a team of 800+ employees, Professional Healthcare Resources is devoted to providing responsive care with respect, compassion, and dignity to various patients. This nurse-owned company is committed to maintaining the highest standard of quality in the healthcare industry while delivering its services and solutions.



Hospice is a philosophy of care that offers comfort and compassion for those at the end of life's journey. This service aims to provide care and support for the patients' physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs while also offering support to their family members. Professional Healthcare Resources is among the most compassionate and reliable providers of hospice care in Baltimore. They have a dedicated hospice team of physicians, nurses, social workers, certified hospice nurse aides, and volunteers who work collectively to provide supportive care to the patient and their family.



The hospice services offered by Professional Healthcare Resources include skilled nursing and social work. The nursing staff members work with the patient, their family, the treating physician, and the company's hospice medical director to create a care plan. This plan is focused on improving the quality of life of the patients, managing their symptoms, and helping them to remain comfortable during the last phase of their life.



The hospice care team of Professional Healthcare Resources also includes licensed social workers who help coordinate resources while working with the other disciplines to aid the patient in living their life with dignity and comfort. These social workers can also provide supportive services and resources to help families accept their loved ones' loss.



Give Professional Healthcare Resources a call at 703-752-8700.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources majorly serves people belonging to Kensington, Annandale, Arlington, Baltimore, Lanham, and their nearby areas.