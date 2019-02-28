Professional Healthcare Resources Provides Premium Services of Skilled Nursing in Baltimore and Washington DC

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2019 --Professional Healthcare Resources is an organization wholly dedicated to offering the people of Maryland, Virginia, as well as Washington DC, incredible personal care, health care, hospice, and skilled nursing services. They even provide services for physical therapy in Annandale and Arlington. Professional Healthcare Resources offer all of their services in the spirit of absolute compassion and respect for their patients. Their extensive services are typically designed to aid the ones recovering from recent illness or hospitalizations, as well as the individuals who require some additional assistance with the activities of their daily life.



As people are recovering from an injury or illness, they might need specific advanced medical resources and skilled nursing that are found in hospitals. For this Professional Healthcare Resources offers efficient services of skilled nursing in Baltimore and Washington DC. This competent nursing service improves the recovery time of the patients, prevents the chances of hospital readmission, as well as enables them to get back to their everyday activities as fast as their treatment allows them to do so. The team of healthcare professionals present at Professional Healthcare Resources ideally aids the patients to manage their health most efficiently, and subsequently, enjoy the best possible care outcomes. Whether the patients need long or short term care, the skilled nurses of Professional Healthcare Resources tend to work with them, as well as their family members and physicians throughout the care process. These nurses even customize a plan of care for patients that reflect their distinct preferences and needs. The skilled licensed practical nurses (LPNS) and qualified registered nurses (RNS) of Professional Healthcare Resources tend to have both the experience and resources required to provide a plethora of services to their patients.



Give Professional Healthcare Resources a call at 703-752-8700.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a family owned and operated home healthcare and hospice center that offers their services to the people of Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC.