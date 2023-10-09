Professional Healthcare Resources Specializes in Elder Care in Baltimore and Arlington, Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2023 --If an elderly loved one requires in-home care in the District of Columbia, Maryland, or Virginia, Professional Healthcare Resources is the right place to visit. As a family-owned business, they made a foray into this field, for they genuinely care about the well-being of older adults. With two decades of experience, they have acquired the knowledge, skills, and personnel required to provide exceptional care for older people in any setting.



Most people over 65 will sometimes need assistance with daily tasks. The US Department of Health and Human Services estimates the percentage is approximately 70%. Medicare covers convalescent care for patients likely to recover following an injury or disease. Notwithstanding, it does not include coverage for the cost of nursing home or assisted living facility care, which primarily involves custodial services.



Due to the expensive nature of nursing homes, many families are choosing in-home elder care in Baltimore and Arlington, Maryland. Even though Medicare does not cover custodial care, there may be a potential financial solution. Medicaid covers the cost of both institutional care outside the home, and a portion of the program will cover in-home care. Since it is intended for those with limited resources, there are income and asset requirements, but a large number of individuals can qualify.



Each senior citizen in Washington, DC, or any other location they serve, will have specific care needs. At Professional Healthcare Resources, clients can rest assured knowing they will take the time to understand their situation and provide personalized support. They have staff members, including regular nurses, caretakers, physiotherapists, speech therapists, home health aides, and CNAs. Their staff includes medical social workers who can help clients understand the qualifications and benefits of federal and state programs that can help cover home care costs.



