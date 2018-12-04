Professional Healthcare Resources Specializes in Home Care in Arlington and Baltimore, Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2018 --Home care services are meant for the patients, who wish to receive care in the comfort of their home. Most families prefer to take care of the patient on own, but at times they find it difficult to invest time in home care due to their other priorities and commitments.



On the one hand, missing an important meeting may affect the official operations, on the other, leaving the patient alone is no less than a risky affair. This is where Professional Healthcare Resources comes into the scene. With years of experience in the industry, they offer quality home care in Arlington and Baltimore, Maryland and other benefits to the families as well as patients.



The home care service they provide is highly beneficial when an individual finds it difficult to do it on own due to their several commitments at the workplace, including traveling more often. Professional Healthcare Resources engages expert home professionals who will be there to help the patient when one is not able to be. Trained and qualified, the professionals can assess safety risks and make simple corrections in the home.



The professional home care service also enables adults and seniors to receive day-to-day help such as bathing, grooming, hygiene, etc. It helps restore their freedom and promotes a good quality of life.



Nutrition and diet play a vital role in recuperating. The home care service is thoughtfully tailored to help patients maintain a proper diet all the time. It also helps in meal preparation and nutritional counseling.



With such care and control, the patients will be able to get back to their normal course of life. The skilled professionals at Professional Healthcare are licensed and certified. Coupled with advanced technology equipment and years of knowledge, they can tackle an emergency. By bringing their years of experience to the table, they make it a point that the patients receive the best care and their needs are duly met.



For more information on home therapy in Arlington, Maryland, and Washington, DC, visit https://www.phri.com/home-therapy-and-elder-care-in-kensington-md-annandale-va-arlington-va-baltimore-lanham-md-washington-dc.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a notable agency that provides top quality hospice care, home care as well as elder care for the elderly adults.