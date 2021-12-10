Professional Healthcare Resources Specializes in Home Care in Arlington and Lanham, Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2021 --For those pulling through an illness or an injury, seeking essential health care is necessary to ensure an active lifestyle. Professional Healthcare Resources has expert home health care and hospice, including competent nurses, physiotherapy, professional services, and medical employee services, allowing them to quickly provide expert home care in Arlington and Lanham, Maryland.



Home care enables patients to stay in their familiar environment. This means patients are not required to go anywhere or adapt to any new environment. On top of that, the personal attachment with valuables and other residential corners is one key reason they want to stay home. Professional Healthcare Resources employs expert home care providers who can help patients perform all necessary duties and enjoy freedom at home.



The situation varies for each patient. The caring and nurturing staff work with the patient, family, and physician. They work towards creating a plan of care that serves all the requirements of the patients. In addition, the experts regularly inform family members about their health. In case of any changes, they make adequate adjustments in the plan of care as required.



Professional Healthcare Resources know that home care is a difficult decision, and an unexpected incident can happen at any time. For the family members' convenience and peace of mind, they can soon get patients on weekends and holidays. If the return home status is confirmed, Medicare will fund 100% of the certified health care. Call to find out specific coverage of a managed care plan, including Medicare reimbursement plans.



Home nursing can help patients avoid hospital stays, speed recovery, and get back to desired activities as soon as your treatment allows. The nurses and caregivers are trained and certified with extensive knowledge in the field. They are fully equipped and empowered to help clients at home with a variety of services.



For more information on Medicaid waivers in Baltimore and Arlington, Maryland, visit https://www.phri.com/medicaid-waiver/.



Call 703-752-8700 for more details.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a well-known company that offers home health care in Baltimore and Washington DC, apart from occupational therapy, skilled nursing, and more.