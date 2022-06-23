Professional Healthcare Resources Specializes in Offering Skilled Nursing in Kensington and Annandale, Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2022 --Skilled nursing is an excellent solution for those going through a prolonged illness. It can be broken down into many different care levels, varying in price and length of stay. The goal is to help prevent hospital readmission, improve recovery time and help the patient get back to a normal regular lifestyle as quickly as possible.



Professional Healthcare Resources believe patients should have access to skilled nursing in Kensington and Annandale, Maryland when they need it most, regardless of their income or insurance status. They offer an affordable sliding scale rate that allows patients to pay what they can afford while still receiving the quality care they deserve.



Professional Healthcare Resources provide long-term medical care and rehabilitation for people who require assistance with activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, and eating.



Each patient receives equal treatment and care at Professional Healthcare Resources. The nurses are skilled, licensed, and registered to provide several services, including infusion therapy, injections, lab draws, central line and port maintenance, wound care, tube feeding, ostomy care, skin treatment, disease management, and so much more.



Whether short or long-term care is required, their skilled nurses work with the patient, physician, and family throughout the care process. From customizing a plan of care to administering timely medication, they do everything to get the patient back into a regular lifestyle. By receiving nursing care, patients don't need to go anywhere. They can enjoy the care from the comfort of their home. The plan of care is designed not just to improve the patient's health but also to enhance their quality of life.



If the cost of care turns out to be a barrier, consumers can opt for Medicare or private insurance to pay some or all of their skilled nursing home health care costs.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a well-known company that offers home health care in Baltimore and Washington DC, apart from occupational therapy, skilled nursing, and more.