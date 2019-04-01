Professional Healthcare Resources Specializes in Quality Occupational Therapy in Annandale and Arlington, Maryland

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --Occupational therapy is becoming a very popular and growing health profession which helps and guide the people who are suffering from physical and mental problems in their daily lives.



The therapists at Professional Healthcare Resources are proficient in this domain and can assist in enhancing coping skills in individuals after injuries that may lead to permanent disability. The treatment is done once the patient has fully recovered and its sole purpose is to improve his quality of life by not letting the limitation to affect him.



Those who have suffered permanent damage and disability can immensely benefit from occupational therapy in Annandale and Arlington, Maryland. The patients are adequately trained by the experts to use special devices including hearing aids, walking tools, visual aids, and other equipment that can minimize the dependence on caregivers. The overall therapy procedure is equally useful for young children with disabilities and aging adults experiencing cognitive and physical challenges.



Home therapy is one of the significant areas of expertise in Professional Healthcare Resources. Their physical, occupational, and speech therapy services are designed to help patients maximize independent functioning. Whether the need is for physical, occupational or speech therapy, patients can remain safe in their familiar surroundings and enjoy programs tailored to their individual needs and goals.



Whether it's meal preparation, assistance with bathing and personal care, the company can customize its services to provide whatever level of support they require.



For more information on home health care in Arlington and Baltimore, Maryland, visit https://www.phri.com/home-care-in-kensington-md-annandale-va-arlington-va-baltimore-lanham-md-washington-dc/.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a notable agency that provides top quality hospice care, home care as well as elder care for the elderly adults.