Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2021 --For over half a century, Trimline Design Center has gained a reputation as one of the best professional kitchen remodeling contractors serving Key Largo, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Miami Lakes, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, FL, and nearby areas.



This premium kitchen remodeling company offers a professional and collaborative kitchen redesign service that incorporates expert advice with the client's ideas. Upon agreeing on a final kitchen design, Trimline Design Center gets their designer and project manager to bring their clients' vision to life, delivering stylish, functional, and durable kitchens.



Lester Collins started out in 1964 offering laminate cabinetry to its clients. This family-run and operated business has expanded to offer prefabricated and custom wood cabinetry as well as full kitchen installations.



Family Owned and Operated Company

The company is now run by Lester's daughter and grandchildren, all of whom have a real passion for giving their clients high-quality, lasting kitchen designs. The company has elaborate showrooms featuring project portfolios, materials, and installations that demonstrate the work they can do.



Fully Licensed and Insured

All services are fully licensed and insured for the protection of both the company and the homeowner, keeping Trimline Design Center in line with industry standards. Customers have total peace of mind knowing they are getting high-quality, regulated services.



Expert Services



Kitchen design projects at Trimline Design Center are detailed and incorporate two distinct phases – the design and planning phase and the project implementation phase. The design phase has two consultations to ensure that the kitchen is in line with their client's expectations. It includes a showroom walk-through with one of the company's designers to get creative inspiration.



The second consultation occurs in the client's home, giving designers and project managers a chance to take measurements. The designer then draws up a detailed proposal for the customer to approve.



All Trimline Design Center staff are on hand throughout the remodeling project, from its inception to completion. For more information about Trimline Design Center's kitchen design service, visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center is a premium kitchen remodeling contractor specializing in installing prefabricated and custom kitchens, closet systems, bathrooms, home offices, and much more. This experienced home renovation expert has been in business for close to six decades and offers Florida residents one-stop-shop home improvement services, from design and materials procurement to renovation, remodeling, and project management. Trimline Design Center is proud to serve Palmetto Bay, Key Largo, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Miami Lakes, Kendall, and nearby areas.