Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --Finding mold on a property in Detroit, Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas is nothing to ignore. It can grow and cause health issues, and the proper steps for cleaning and removal need to be followed. T.A.C.T. of Detroit has been trained in the proper removal procedures and utilizes the personal protective equipment required to prevent themselves from becoming sick. They emphasize safety for everyone involved and take care to minimally disturb mold so that it doesn't become airborne and settle elsewhere on the property where clients may have the same issue down the road. If people could properly do mold removal their services wouldn't be necessary, however the truth is that most people do not fully clean up mold properly, and the issue then persists. Their team will effectively remove all traces of mold and will work to ensure that it doesn't return by correcting the issue that made it possible initially. Contact them today to learn more about professional mold removal services.



Most people understand that areas that have water are subject to mold growth if there is a leak. But even if the area in question only has a higher moisture content, that could be enough to provide mold a place to grow. Sometimes it takes a bit of detective work to narrow down what the cause of the mold growth is, but once it is determined then steps can be taken to prevent the same issue from coming up again in the future.



When it comes to mold removal, it is important to work at containing the mold so that mold spores do not get released into the air. These spores can land elsewhere and cause mold to grow in other spots. In finding and removing mold, clients will ensure that the structure the mold was attached to will not degrade and have to be replaced.



Because mold tends to grow in places that have higher humidity, it is important that the property has the ability to have good ventilation. Bathrooms and other areas with higher humidity levels are great candidates for ventilation fans. Keeping things clean is another important tip that will help to keep mold growth at bay. And if clients do find any needed repairs, especially when it deals with water, the sooner that this can be repaired the better.



Their team provides a number of benefits when it comes to professional mold removal in Detroit, Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas. T.A.C.T. of Detroit is certified, licensed and insured to perform this and many other services that others just aren't equipped or trained to do. Contact them as soon as mold is suspected for professional mold removal services.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.