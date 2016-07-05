Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --Komodo offers some of the world's best diving conditions for fun divers but it is not as popular with people wishing to take dive training programs and courses. So Komodo can be seen as offering some fantastic diving opportunities and therefore is a must for those wishing to spend a few months taking advantage of the some of the world's best dive sites during their Divemaster Course, but for those interested in developing a career within the industry and considering taking the next step, the Gili Islands offers so much more. Dive centers in the Gili Islands are constantly certifying new divers through the Open Water Diver Course and conducting Discover Scuba Diving Programs meaning that Divemasters will get a lot of experience on dive courses. Of course alongside the large volume of entry level dive training that takes place is the continuing education programs. Choosing to take the PADI Instructor Development Course in the Gili Islands offers new instructors the opportunity to not only see dive courses being conducted consistently, but also to experience how some of Indonesia's largest dive centers operate and learn from some of the highest certifying instructors within the diving industry.



Taking the PADI IDC with Holly Macleod also offers some distinct advantages when choosing a location for professional dive training. Holly is a Multi Award Winning Platinum rated PADI Course Director and has certified hundreds of scuba diving instructors worldwide. The program has been designed for dive professionals looking to develop their teaching skills, dive knowledge, and diving skills to be able to enter the industry as scuba diving instructors with the pure confidence, knowledge and skills to progress in the industry. The program with Holly takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan offering the highest possible standard of training facilities. As there are so many PADI programs and courses running at any one time new Instructors also have the opportunity to team teach alongside current experienced instructors and gain valuable first-hand advice about how to organize and conduct the full range of diving programs.



So in conclusion, professional dive training options and where is the best possible place to take that training the answer depends upon the motive of the person. Komodo offers some fantastic diving experiences with limited access to the dive training and teaching environments. Although some training is conducted within a few of the larger dive centers in Labuan Bajo it is nothing like the amount of training that takes place in Gili Trawangan. To gain a valuable insight into the diving industry and gain real experience of the dive training environment, the Gili Islands provides just that and is fully set up to cater for new scuba instructor looking to break into the industry.



The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director ticks all of the boxes offering a highly experienced Instructor trainer with a wealth of experience within the industry, world class facilities at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan and the best possible geographical location for starting out in the industry. All of this combined with a vast array of post-IDC opportunities for further training and team teaching opportunities. The PADI IDC Gili Islands program takes place every month and specific schedules, start dates and further course information can be found in the PADI IDC Indonesia Brochure.



