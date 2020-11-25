Muscatine, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2020 --With the tax season on the horizon, UltimateTax has once again updated its "Professional Tax Software Comparison Chart" to help tax preparers find the best professional tax software for their business.



Now in its third year running, this chart is the primary source tax preparers use to find and compare professional tax software systems. Since its initial launch, the chart has been saving tax preparers from the hassle of jumping from website to website to compare tax software systems themselves.



Accompanying the chart, UltimateTax also provides an in-depth, expert analysis of what tax preparers should consider when looking for software, followed by critical reviews of each software system listed on the chart.



Whether they are long-established or new to the business, every tax preparer will benefit from checking out the updated chart to see how the software they use stacks up in today's competitive scene.



UltimateTax launches a mobile app. Other companies make improvements.



Most software providers have made improvements over the year, with the most significant ones coming from UltimateTax, TaxAct, ATX, and MyTaxPrepOffice.



Besides enjoying complete and powerful software at affordable rates, UltimateTax users can now enjoy their tax software on-the-go thanks to UltimateTax's newly launched mobile app. It is one of the most significant upgrades from last year's comparison article.



TaxAct, ATX, and MyTaxPrepOffice also added some new features.



TaxAct is no longer limited to form data entry. With its new Q&A data entry, it's easier for clients to fill in the right information.



ATX made importing data to 1040 Schedule C, 1065, 1120, or 1120S forms easier for QuickBooks Online users.



MyTaxPrepOffice, a cloud-based tax system, has rectified one of its most glaring shortcomings by adding a client portal. Now, users can allow their clients to access a portal and share their documents securely.



Gearing up for the 2020 season.



Although the tax season is still in the distance, UltimateTax advises tax preparers to get their tax software as early as now to save money.



"...it can be a good idea to purchase your software long before the tax season begins. Many products are available at a discounted rate if bought several months before the tax season." Mike Steele, CEO of UltimateTax, recommends.



For tax preparers who are still undecided on which tax software to use, reading the comparison chart is the best way to understand and evaluate the options.



Many companies build tax software, and most of these companies offer several variations of their product. They do this to cater to every type of tax preparer - from small businesses to large corporations.



With the help of the comparison chart, Mike says tax preparers will find the software that "...will satisfy your precise needs at a price point you can be happy about."



Read the full comparison chart at ultimatetax.com.



