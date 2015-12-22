Professionals to Get a Leg Up in Improving Their Career with New Career Branding Evaluation Tool

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2015 --An exciting start to the new year for Individuals who want to get ahead in their career. Career Branding Strategist, Latrice Collins, launches her career branding evaluation tool, Career Brand 360TM on January 1, 2016.



The Career Band 360 is a powerful web-based career brand evaluation tool that allows users to identify the strengths and blind spots of their personal career brand. TheCareerBrand360.com is built using behavioral based questions linked to quantitative results. Users will have to complete a self-evaluation and then invite others they respect to evaluate them. The end product is a comprehensive comparison report of one's overall career brand.



Commenting on the new tool, Collins said: "The Career Brand 360TM is a game changer. Imagine if you really knew how decision makers viewed your job knowledge, business knowledge, judgement, service quality, or even charisma. How far could you soar in your career if you knew your strengths and areas of opportunities? The sky is truly the limit. For me I'm shooting for Mars."



With 15 years background in Human Resources and 10 years working in various leadership roles, Collins has helped several individuals and companies in identifying, building and enhancing their career brand. One client had this to say: "The absolute best instruction, facilitation, encouragement I have ever received! 'What Matters Most' best instructor I have ever had! "



Knowing how other's view one's career brand is very empowering and the Career Band 360TM provides valuable insight. The results will help users identify the areas they need to strengthen and others that can be marketed. This makes it an ideal tool for negotiating higher salaries or promotional opportunities.



For further information about The Career BrandTM, please visit: https://thecareerbrand.com/media



Media Contact:

Lamiea Ezell

972-789-5159 (office)

email: Lamiea@TheCareerBrand.com

14785 Preston Road, Suite 550

Dallas, TX 75254

Media Site: https://thecareerbrand.com/media

Application Site: TheCareerBrand360.com

Corporate Site: TheCareerBrand.com