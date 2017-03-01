Proffesso Course Platform Launches with Promise to Disrupt

Waterloo, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2017 --Proffesso, an online course platform has launched its beta version available for access by both students and instructors. The platform aims at providing an economically feasible way for instructors to create and monetize their courses.



Founder and long time online instructor, Trevor Page, began working on Proffesso in early 2016. After creating dozens of courses he found most platforms were either too difficult to setup, too expensive to maintain, or took too much in transaction fees. Realizing other instructors shared similar burdens, Page took it upon himself to come up with a solution.



"A big reason I created Proffesso was out of my own desire for a simple to use and inexpensive solution for creating and selling courses online," said Trevor Page. "I found some easy to use course platforms but they were out of my price range as a small business entrepreneur. The platforms I could afford were just too complicated to use. I decided to build the comfortable middle ground."



Proffesso already has early traction with 20 courses available for students. In addition, Proffesso is helping instructors upload older courses that were previously hosted on not so friendly platforms.



"The early feedback has been great. There's no other platform out there that allows you to create and sell a course in under 20 minutes, to an unlimited number of students, all for free and with no extra transaction fees" explained Trevor Page.



Proffesso does offer paid plans that allow functions such as deep analytic reporting, 100 GB video hosting and other premium type features. However, the basic free plan incorporates functions that could be viewed as premium in their own regard. Integrations with third party providers like Stripe, Zapier, YouTube, and Disqus give instructors a wide variety of options at the affordable monetary cost of zero.



About Proffesso

Proffesso is the first platform built for small business instructors and entrepreneurs. By fusing accessibility to launch courses with ease, and maintaining courses at rock bottom cost, Proffesso makes monetizing a course profitable for instructors on a time and financial basis.



