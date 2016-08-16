Profit Builders Onboards 45-Store Burger King Franchisee

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --Profit Builders, Inc. announced today it has onboarded 45 Burger King franchise locations along the East Coast. Profit Builders will manage their widespread labor force using PROWORK and outsourced accounting services.



Profit Builders was selected for their experience with franchised organizations providing turnkey, one-stop reliability in bookkeeping, financial reporting, and workforce management including onboarding,payroll processing, time collection, and tax administration. Additionally, each client works directly with a dedicated account manager who is in-tune with their operations inside and out.



"We took a process that was 100% paper driven to a 100% electronic process with the help of PROWORK. I cannot believe how simple they made the process for myself and our new employees," said Michael Laczynski, Director of Human Resources for the BK group. "They were there for technical questions as well as HR related questions. Getting this many people on-boarded and ensuring the company was in compliance from day one could not have been easier."



More information is available at yourprofitbuilders.com and yourprowork.com.



About Profit Builders, Inc.

Profit Builders, Inc. provides outsourced payroll, accounting, time keeping, financial reporting and CFO services to companies nationally across all industry categories. Through its PROWORK brand that specializes in complete workforce management andpayroll outsourcing, the company provides an alternative option for clients of entry-level options such as ADP, Paychex and others. In contrast, PROWORK assigns a dedicated payroll specialist to a client company, which provides a substantially enhanced experience and quality measures without the client having to hire an FTEto manage in-house.



For more on Profit Builders and PROWORK, visit yourprofitbuilders.com and yourprowork.com.