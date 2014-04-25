ProfitF - New Website About Forex and Binary Options

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2014 --ProfitF, the leading provider of information to forex brokers and binary options broker, has added new features and categories to make information more accessible to the consumer/trader.



The new features and categories have been added after a thorough research done by the company in a marathon set up, in which it sought feedback from end-users on day to day basis. The activity lasted for about a month and after due research it has made certain changes that it vouches would help the trading community in the long run.



The company has expanded its existing scope by enhancing information in categories like Forex Brokers in which it is, after adding the new features, providing a list of numerous forex brokers who provide their services and customize them as per the budget of the consumer. This has been done to make the user experience more fruitful and wholesome.



The company has also inserted advanced categories like Binary Options Brokers, so as to ensure maximum information is at the disposal of the traders/consumers within nanoseconds. With a list of plentiful binary options brokers, the users will have the advantage of selecting the one that fits their immediate requirements. Another added feature is that of the Trading Software that works on the world renowned MetaTrader platform and helps in providing a user the most accurate real-time charts and technical indicators that helps him in making an informed trade. The company plans to attract more end users to its website and is hoping to increase its market share in the coming days.