Project and Task Tracking on the Internet

Brno, Czech Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2008 -- Dextronet has released Swift To-Do List Online, a powerful web-based task and project organizer. Unlike desktop project and list managers, Swift To-Do List Online can be accessed securely from any computer connected to the Internet. Now you can work with a full-featured to-do list application while you're in your hotel room, an Internet cafe, or a client's office.



Based on Dextronet's popular Swift To-Do List for Windows, the new online version has all the features that you would expect in a professional project and list manager. The interface is intuitive and friendly, allowing team members to become productive immediately. It's simple to create tasks, assign them to individuals, set their type and priority, set their duration, and track the time that was spent on them. The software supports multiple users, each with secure access to only those lists that you assign to them. When you assign tasks to colleagues, the software sends them an email that informs them of their new assignment.



Tasks are organized using a hierarchical tree structure, allowing all team members to understand immediately which tasks are outstanding, and who is working on them. The built-in reminder system ensures that team members will never forget tasks. Swift To-Do List Online lets you add notes to each task, or attach images or other files. It's simple to associate email addresses, web links, and folders to any task, so that colleagues can access important information related to a task. You can print to-do lists, export them to your favorite spreadsheet, or convert them to HTML for publishing on the web.



Swift To-Do List Online combines security with sharing, allowing authorized managers to assign access to specific individuals. These permissions are easy to manage, and lock unauthorized team members out of sensitive information.



Whether you're a manager who needs to manage multiple tasks for a project team that is scattered across the globe, a line manager who wants to maintain clear tasks lists for your subordinates, a church or club leader who needs to keep members apprised of the latest news about your organization, or a parent who wants to bring some order to family life, Swift To-Do List Online has the tools that you need.



Swift To-Do List Online can be accessed using an ordinary Internet browser. No software installation is required. You can use the live demo on http://www.swifttodolist.com/ to test the program's features. Prices begin at $22.95(US) per month for a 15-user account and 1GB of storage space. There are also plans for larger organizations, as well as an affordable $9.95(US) per month Personal plan for individuals. A screenshot is available on http://www.swifttodolist.com/images/online-stdl-big.png



For more information, visit http://www.swifttodolist.com/ or write to support@swifttodolist.com. To learn more about the Windows version of Swift To-Do List, visit the same web site.



Free Editorial Evaluation Account Available on Request



About Dextronet:

Since 2004, Dextronet has been developing and marketing Windows and online applications for business and home users. In addition to Swift To-Do List Online and Swift To-Do List for Windows, the company also offers many Windows productivity applications. For more information, visit http://www.dextronet.com/

