On January 11, 2012, the AACEI Delaware Valley Section and New Jersey Section presents: “The Owner’s Project Control Function” by Stephen L. Cabano, Pathfinder, LLC. Mr. Cabano’s presentation will be focused on the following. From a project standpoint, Project Controls is thought of as a singular overall function, but we sometimes fail to recognize its various components. Many Owners delegate responsibility for these components to Contractors because of their direct connection to the “field work”. The Owner's role is to verify that the project status reflects actual project conditions.



When: Wednesday, January 11, 2012; Time: 6:00 Social half hour, 6:30 Dinner, 7:00 Meeting will be

called to order.



Location: HILTON at the Philadelphia Airport (Across Rt. 291 from the Sheraton) 4509 Island Ave

Philadelphia, PA (Island Ave and Route 291), Call 215-365-4150 for directions.

For more information go to http://www.aacei-dv.org/uploads/1-12_January_2012_Notice.pdf



On January 18, 2012, the Houston Business Roundtable will be holding its Project Management Forum featuring Jim Blevins, Pathfinder, LLC. Mr. Blevins will present "Making the Transition from Downstream Projects to Upstream.” This will focus on his personal journey from refinery/chemical plant project work to offshore project work. He will concentrate on project controls and explain the differences as well as the similarities.



When: Wednesday, January 18, 2012, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Location: HBR Office at 8031 Airport Blvd., Suite 118



For more information on Pathfinder please visit our website at http://www.pathfinderinc.com