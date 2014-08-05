Project ECHO Announces Jeffrey Kravitz, J.D., as Board Chair Business Mentorship Enriches LA High School Students' Lives

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --Project ECHO (Entrepreneurial Concepts Hands On!) announces Jeffrey Kravitz, J.D., Partner at Fox Rothschild LLP, as its newly elected Chair of the Board of Directors, which carries a two-year term. He previously served as Vice-Chair on the ECHO Board, which he originally joined in 2011. The organization helps at-risk high school students throughout Southern California develop and present their own business ideas. Its marquis event is the annual High School Entrepreneur’s Business Plan Competition held on campus at UCLA Anderson School of Management where more than 500 students compete in teams for venture capital award prizes.



“I am honored to chair an organization that has changed the academic future of thousands of teens. Project ECHO is a life changer, and I would love to see more high schools engage in our program. Entrepreneurial studies can put students on a track to success, helping our students identify and achieve their own Jeffrey Kravitz, J.D. American Dream. I look forward to the challenge of meeting the needs of our growing agency and building upon the track record and success of ECHO,” said Kravitz.



Mr. Kravitz is an entertainment and intellectual property lawyer and is a partner with the national law firm Fox Rothschild LLP. He received his J.D. from Loyola Law School, and his B.A., cum laude, from the University of California at Los Angeles. Named as one of the leading intellectual property, trademark, copyright and trade secrets attorneys in California by Chambers USA, Jeff focuses his practice on business and intellectual property, entertainment, and technology disputes. He is a recognized leader at his firm and has held numerous management roles within the firm, including Managing Partner for the Los Angeles office, Co-chair of the firm's Media, Defamation & Privacy Law Practice, and Executive Committee Member.



“As an active member of the Project ECHO Board, I’ve seen the impressive work that’s been done by our organization, students, teachers and MBA volunteer mentors,” said Kravitz. “I look forward to building upon ECHO’s successes as we continue to grow our services and continue our collaborations with high schools, universities, volunteers and local communities to enhance educational opportunities for high school students who are at risk of not graduating on time or at all. ECHO’s entrepreneurial curriculum keeps students engaged in high school while planning for life beyond their teenage years.”



Mr. Kravitz succeeds founder and chair Chip Goodman, an established entrepreneur, whose business accomplishments include starting and selling multiple businesses. Chip started ECHO with his wife Vicky in 1996 in honor of Chip's father, Larry Goodman. "I'm delighted that Project ECHO has reached a level of independence that will allow for a transition in its leadership allowing for new ideas, new growth and new ventures," said Mr. Goodman. "Jeff has been a dedicated board member and is the right person to lead ECHO to new levels of success."



Also elected to the Executive Committee is Marilyn Stambler, President of the Friars Charitable Foundation who will serve as Treasurer and Secretary. Betty Morin, Associate at Craton Equity Partners, was elected as Vice-Chair. Both will serve two-year terms in these leadership roles.



About Project ECHO

Project ECHO, a non-profit organization established in 1996, provides a unique experience for students to learn about entrepreneurship by teaching them how to ideate, create and launch their business. Headquartered in Santa Monica, ECHO reaches about 20 high schools every year from Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Almost 100% of the schools involved in Project ECHO receive Title I funding and serve communities that are financially disadvantaged. ECHO is offered free of charge to high schools and their students wishing to participate.



The program offers a formal instruction in entrepreneurial studies combined with hands-on activities that teaches students in-demand skills in Excel, PowerPoint, business writing, social media and marketing, and presentation skills. It provides students with the knowledge, ability, creativity and the team environment they’ll need to turn their business ideas and dreams into reality.



For more information about Project ECHO and its programs and services, please visit them on the web at projectecho.org.