Durham, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2013 --With a crowdfunding project recently launched by Orsto Ltd., the makers of the Orsto X1, are encouraged by the future of this revolutionary one-of-a-kind product. Impressively it’s a timepiece, a telephone, and a camera. It can be used to text, send MMS items, E-mails and search the web. It is a GPS, can be used with headphones to play its music, it shows photos and videos, as well as records calendar events and memos. Amazingly the Smart Watch can even post to Twitter and Facebook and has a telescopic stylus and a micro USB port. This product, the brainchild of a small enterprise based in Durham, North East England in the United Kingdom is very literally technology “on hand”.



Orsto Ltd. was created to research and develop important devices that use the latest, most up to date advances in GPS and mobile communication technologies. “The idea was to make life easier and safer for everyone.” said Paul Gill, a representative of Orsto Ltd. “We knew we could do it and provide the ultimate in convenience so we joined our forces and created the world’s first Smart Watch capable of doing so many incredible things. It even has a multi-touch screen.”



The Smart Watch is ultra-slim at 6.5 millimeters and is made of titanium, which makes it corrosion resistant. Also complete with date and stopwatch capabilities, gaming and instant SOS, the product will allow consumers to stay in touch even when they leave their mobile phone at home. Designed to be used either as a Bluetooth companion for a phone or as a stand alone mobile device with a sim card the Orsto X1 is incomparable.



“It’s been three years in the making.” added Gill. “We’re a small team of experts with a combined 115 years plus of technical industry experience. What we need now is funding to put the Orsto X1 Smart Watch into production.” The Smart Watch expected retail price after the crowdfunding project is $766 USD.



