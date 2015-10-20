Project Management Portal PM-Now Hits Kickstarter to Raise $35k for New Site Launch

Ipswich, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --A new Kickstarter campaign hopes to give the "doers" of the world a place to share the knowledge. The PM-Now crowdfunding campaign hopes to raise $35k for the design and launch of a comprehensive website for project professionals. Based on a wildly successful LinkedIn Group, the PM-Now platform will make information king with pros front and center. Via the ongoing bevy of information they're willing to share, insiders will school members in the practicalities of a well-run project.



Sharing insight taken from actual projects in Australia, PM-Now hopes to broaden its influence with a global reach. The portal will include two tiers of membership applicable to anywhere in the world. One 12 month membership plan suits individual professionals while the other is for corporate concerns. Each plan includes access to all member content like the PM-Now Podcast hosted by Jamie Dunn, videos and live discussions. For an increased fee, a professional profile on the new PM-Now site outlining a member's skills and capabilities can be included. A company profile page is also available.



Project control specialists, PM-Now's creators, 4Cite Pty Ltd are adept in the management of multiple industry projects. Thus far they include the management of mining, oil and energy, power, telecommunications, water, rail, civil, roads and tunnels as well as commercial construction projects.



For more information visit www.pm-now.com



4Cite Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of The Noshan Group Ltd and the parent company of PM-Now. With crowdfunding support PM-Now will be a resource for project management professionals in the construction industry.



