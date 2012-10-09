Pathfinder, LLC Receives US Department of Commerce Export Achievement Award

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2012 --Pathfinder, LLC was pleased to accept the Export Achievement Award from the US Department of Commerce at the US Commercial Service Global Business Forum - Discover 2012 on September 25, 2012. Under Secretary for International Trade, Francisco Sanchez, presented Paul Williams, Vice President of Pathfinder, LLC, with the certificate – pictured are Nicole DeSilvis, Commercial Attaché, U.S. Embassy, Bogota, Colombia; Francisco Sanchez, Under Secretary for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce; Paul Williams, Vice President, Pathfinder LLC and Richard Steffens, Minister Counselor, U.S. Embassy, Ottawa, Canada. This award recognizes small and medium-sized organizations that have successfully entered the international marketplace. Pathfinder was recognized for recent endeavors in Mexico and Canada. Pathfinder has investigated and entered new international markets by utilizing the Department’s Gold Key services and attending Trade Winds and other Conferences.



About Pathfinder

Pathfinder is a totally independent project management consulting firm specializing in project planning and execution in the International Oil, Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Power, Food/Beverage and Metals and Mining industries throughout the world. Our services cover all aspects of project planning and execution, from strategic planning to start-up, from concept to production. Pathfinder assists owner organizations in creating the optimum environment for effective project execution by strategically positioning them to maximize their competitive advantage and success potential. Pathfinder has had “hands-on” involvement in over 3,500 projects with a full-time tenured staff of project management professionals and a comprehensive toolkit of project management methodologies, practices and techniques.