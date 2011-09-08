25% DISCOUNT on CII/Pathfinder Project Management Training Series in Houston (October 2011)

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2011 --Pathfinder, LLC and the Construction Industry Institute (CII) are proud to offer this 5-day, three-module professional development continuing education session for the project management community. This program is a resource to help organizations plan the development of new construction project managers (those who have three to five years of experience). The Professional Development Continuum plan (Project Manager Level) illustrates how CII publications, education modules, online courses, and instructor-led courses taught by CII Registered Education Providers address competency areas across the project life cycle. These project management training sessions will focus on the following areas: project management orientation, project controls overview, contract administration and project management communication.



The following 3 courses are offered individually or as a comprehensive program in the Bundled Option.



Project Management Orientation (1 day)

This module will provide an overview of the roles and responsibilities of the owner and contractor’s project manager. Attendees will experience the perspective of the worldwide project planning and execution environment and how project management must react to changes in this ever changing industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to better understand the function of the project manager and how creating an environment where others can work efficiently is the primary role.



Project Controls Overview (2 days)

This module will provide attendees with an overview of the overall project controls process and how this integrates with the project delivery process. Project control planning aspects such as scope definition, cost management, and schedule management will be broken down into topics such as cost estimating, planning, cost control, and schedule management. Supporting these topics will be discussions on scope control and change management. Aspects such as productivity, performance measurement, and earned value will also be addressed.



Contract Administration (2 days)

This module delivers the overall contracting process from contract strategy selection through the development of contract documents and contract administration. Lump sum, reimbursable, unit prices and incentive contract compensation approaches will be addressed, as well as contractor pre-screening, bid review, and negotiations. Attendees can expect to discuss worldwide engineering and construction activity and the evolving contractor community and resource availability.



The Bundled Option

Combine all 3 of the above mentioned courses for a comprehensive 5-day, three-module professional development program.



