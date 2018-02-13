Project Sanctuary Announces Presenting Sponsors for 3rd Annual O.P.S. Gala at University of Colorado South Denver Campus

Granby, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --Project Sanctuary officially announced today that Aimco Cares and First Command Financial Services are returning as presenting sponsors of the annual Operation Project Sanctuary (O.P.S.) Gala to be held on May 18, 2018, at the University of Colorado's South Denver campus in Parker, CO. Individual tickets to the gala and table sponsorships are now available for purchase online.



Aimco Cares is the corporate citizenship arm of Denver-based Aimco, one of the largest owners and operators of apartment homes in the country, and is a long-time supporter of Project Sanctuary, providing employee volunteers and program funding through the Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic. Likewise, First Command Financial Services is a long-term Project Sanctuary partner, granting program funding, providing facilitators and materials for Project Sanctuary's "Money Matters, Family Matters" class, and providing complimentary financial advising services to Project Sanctuary participants for two years.



Last year's gala raised $225,000 and drew 350 guests from around the country, allowing Project Sanctuary to fund the participation of an additional 75 families in its six-day therapeutic retreats and two-year follow program, which helps takes military families from battle ready to family ready. The organization currently has a waitlist of more than 2,200 families seeking services.



Sponsorship opportunities for the 2018 gala are still available for businesses and individuals looking to demonstrate their support of our heroes. Visit http://bit.ly/2EgsIK6 for more information.



"We're thrilled to have the support of Aimco and First Command again this year and truly appreciate their commitment to helping military families heal," said Project Sanctuary Founder and CEO Heather Ehle. "The gala provides a great opportunity for others to learn about what we do and give back to our nation's heroes."



EVENT DETAILS:



What: O.P.S. (Operation Project Sanctuary) Gala, featuring silent and live auctions, banquet dinner, and the latest news on Project Sanctuary's programs



When: 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 18, 2018



Where: CU South Denver Campus, 10035 S Peoria St, Lone Tree, CO 80134



Tickets: Buy tickets here.



About Project Sanctuary

Founded in 2007, Project Sanctuary focuses on strengthening military families during the stressful times of deployment, transition and reintegration, offering retreats nationwide. In 2018, the organization will offer 30 retreats to serve military families and will also continue outreach to the 2,200 families on its wait list to provide pre-retreat assessment and crisis intervention. Project Sanctuary uses the A.R.T. model – Assess (pre-retreat support services), Reconnect (six-day therapeutic retreat for the whole family), and Thrive (two years of follow-up services). The program is unique in its treatment of the family as a unit while also working with each family member individually to assess their needs. The overall goal is easing the reconnection of families previously distanced as a result of deployment and military service, including resultant injuries.



Project Sanctuary holds a 4-star rating on Charity Navigator, the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency, and Better Business Bureau Charity Accreditation. Sponsors and partners that help make Project Sanctuary programs possible include The Kendeda Fund, Aimco Cares, the Bob Woodruff Foundation, First Command Financial Services, Infinite Hero Foundation, Naval Postgraduate School Foundation, Inc., The Weinberg Foundation, and YMCA of the Rockies.



More information is available online at www.projectsanctuary.us.