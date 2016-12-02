Project Sanctuary Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

Granby, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2016 --Project Sanctuary's strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating with an overall score of 97.17 from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. 2016 marked the first time that Project Sanctuary was reviewed by Charity Navigator. Receiving the top distinction within the first year of review marks a tremendous milestone for the Colorado-based, national nonprofit.



Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, Charity Navigator upgraded its methodology for rating each charity's' financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiate the financial health of Charity Navigator's four-star charities.



"Project Sanctuary's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," according to Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds Project Sanctuary to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Project Sanctuary."



"It's important our donors trust that we're using their donations wisely in taking military families from battle ready to family ready," said Heather Ehle, Project Sanctuary founder and CEO. "Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability."



Project Sanctuary's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about Project Sanctuary's rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.



About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at 201-818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.



About Project Sanctuary

Founded in 2007, Project Sanctuary takes our military families from battle-ready to family-ready by providing six-day, outdoor, therapeutic retreats in a healing environment and ongoing family support services for two years following each retreat. Project Sanctuary holds a 4-star rating on Charity Navigator, the GuideStar Gold Participant badge, and Better Business Bureau Charity Accreditation. Sponsors that help make Project Sanctuary programs possible include the USO, First Command Financial Services, Aimco Cares, Healthy Marriage Project, The Kendeda Fund and YMCA of the Rockies.



More information is available online at www.projectsanctuary.us.