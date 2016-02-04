Granby, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Project Sanctuary announced today that it has selected Beaver Hollow Conference Center in Java, NY, as the military family health and wellness retreat center for expansion of its program to the East Coast. The first of two Project Sanctuary retreats scheduled at Beaver Hollow Conference Center in 2016 is set for May 27 – June 1. The retreats mark the reconnection phase of Project Sanctuary's three-part program and are designed to improve the overall health, wellness and mental well-being both of those who have served our country and their families.



"Project Sanctuary is thrilled to be able to offer our military families the world class care and service that only Beaver Hollow can offer," said Heather Ehle, Project Sanctuary founder and CEO. "Our families have come to expect 'the best' when it comes to mental health care and recreation therapy, and now with our northeast sanctuary, the possibilities for healing and hope are magnified."



Beaver Hollow Conference Center, home of The Biggest Loser Resort Niagara, provides its guests an award-winning, results-oriented program that focuses on exercise, healthy nutrition and wellness education, inspired by what contestants on the NBC hit weight loss series "The Biggest Loser" experience during their time on the show. Known for being named among the top three spas in North America the last three years in a row by Spas of America, the resort also serves as the national training center for The Biggest Loser Resort brand.



Kathy Egan, president of Beaver Hollow Conference Center, commented "Beaver Hollow Conference Center has taken great pride in the outstanding facilities and services we provide our guests. To be chosen as the designated retreat location for Project Sanctuary, reaffirms our belief that Beaver Hollow Conference Center is the leading health and wellness destination in the United States. We are passionate about what we do, and this designation proves that our efforts have paid off."



About Project Sanctuary

Founded in 2007, Project Sanctuary takes our military families from battle-ready to family-ready by providing six-day, outdoor, therapeutic retreats in a healing environment and ongoing family support services for two years following each retreat. Sponsors that help make the retreats possible include the USO, First Command Financial Services, Aimco Cares, Healthy Marriage Project, The Kendeda Fund and YMCA of the Rockies.



More information is available online at www.projectsanctuary.us.



About Beaver Hollow Conference Center

Beaver Hollow Conference Center was founded in 1987 by Buffalo businessman Paul L. Snyder, Sr. Located in Java, NY, about 45 minutes outside of Buffalo, Beaver Hollow offers health and wellness solutions for organizations and groups seeking to improve the overall well-being of its members. Nestled on 300 awe-inspiring wooded acres, and bejeweled with its own private lakes, the natural beauty of Beaver Hollow, combined with its state-of-the-art facilities, allows individuals to achieve balance in their lives, through rejuvenation of their mind, body and spirit. Beaver Hollow offers a multitude of options, including the addition of its state-of-the-art Biggest Loser Resort, which encourages guests to achieve wellness though fitness, nutrition, education and relaxation. The resort features farm-to-table organic cuisine, and offers a multitude complimentary activities, including lakeside pool with Jacuzzi, beautifully groomed nature trails, fishing on pristine, private lakes, state-of-the-art-fitness centers and indoor aquatic center, putting green, tennis courts, billiards, basketball courts, bocce ball courts, volleyball courts, and shuffleboard courts. Each evening, guests are also treated to Beaver Hollow's legendary nightly bonfires. Beaver Hollow's country beauty and hospitality become everlasting memories for all who visit the resort.



For more information, visit www.beaverhollow.com/.