Project Whitecard Wins Funding for Vr App to Improve Memory

Winnipeg, MB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2019 --Project Whitecard Digital announces today that it has officially signed a significant contract with the Canada Media Fund to create and deliver a new virtual reality game to people around the world. Project Whitecard Digital's idea to create content for older adults was first funded by On Screen Manitoba in 2017, and received a significant first investment in 2018 from private investors Paul Thiessen and Mark Evans, who as directors joined CEO/founder Khal Shariff and mentor Greg Loader in bringing VR for older adults to life. The resulting concept was submitted in September 2018 to the Canada Media Fund for consideration, and won, expanding Manitoba's leadership in VR content development.



"DoVille," created by Project Whitecard Digital, is an immersive virtual reality game with engaging vacation mysteries to solve, set in exotic VR locales. DoVille is especially designed and written for older adults, who will need only the standalone and affordable Oculus Go VR headset and a swiveling chair to spend a day at the beach, ski down mountains, or chase dinosaurs.



Created by a team that includes Winnipeg researchers and scientists, DoVille is based on broadening knowledge of specific video game activities that the team is hopeful may positively affect the hippocampal brain volume of adults of any age. It is hoped players will reap the benefits therein. One such scientist is Dr. Bruce Bolster at the University of Winnipeg, with whom Project Whitecard has signed a collaboration agreement. The team is currently working with MITACS, a scientific participation program in Canada, to bring another famed University of Manitoba research team on board.



The development team at Project Whitecard (locally-renowned for having created the popular Manitoba Public Insurance VR simulation for teens: DRIVR-X) has set as its first goal a release sometime in 2020. DoVille will also run on other VR headsets.



Find out more about DoVille's development at the http://doville.fun website. Some pictures from the prototype are below (those interested in joining the beta research should send an email to doville@projectwhitecard.com).



An early video trailer can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTvf9pVIL-w



About Project Whitecard

Project Whitecard Digital Inc. is spin-off from Project Whitecard Inc., a world leading developer of games and interactive immersive 3D virtual environments, with clients such as the Canadian Space Agency and NASA. Project Whitecard uses leading 3D technologies, including Virtual Reality. We simply believe in creating apps that do good while being entertaining. Website: http://www.projectwhitecard.com