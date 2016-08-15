Projek Raw Expands Product Line Further This Summer with Project Las Vegas

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --2016 has been a big year for Canadian-based fashion designer, Projek Raw. And they are kicking off the new fall 2016 collection with a huge Fashion show taking place in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay. The Fashion Show is taking place on the 15th of August through the 17th of August, 2016 and is intended to showcase the much anticipated kickoff of the fall collection. Visit the Projek Raw booth # 32207 or contact eric@projekraw.com to book your appointment now.



Projek Raw has not only made a lasting impression in the men's fashion wear market by continuously adding and expanding its product line, but has also defined a unique identity that will hopefully put an end to "fast fashion". As a result, 2016, has been one of the hottest years yet for Projek Raw.



One of their claims to fame is by providing an extensive product line, which includes an endless of array of cargo shorts, denim shorts, knit shorts, swimwear, footwear, cardigans and button-up shorts. Whether consumers are headed to the beach or looking to "dress up" but remain casual, they know they can find what they are looking for at Projek Raw.



About Projek Raw. Projek Raw has been building their brand identity and reputation in the fashion industry and men's wear market since 2001. The design teams at Projek Raw have claimed that the majority of their success isn't solely based on their own talent but their willingness and devotion to truly listen to what consumers want. It is through listening to this feedback that the design team at Projek Raw discovered that consumers are sick of "Fast fashion" and are looking for something truly unique; thus the birth of Projek Raw.



Projek Raw CEO and founder, Dov Cohen claims, "Projek Raw was created with inspiration for the young man looking for trendy fashions. He wants to look current and even a little ahead of the fashion trend. Every time we develop a new item, that's the question we ask ourselves; is this fresh, is this trendy and is this different? Most importantly, does it look like everyone else? If it does, throw away the design."



Vigorous Variation. Every collection promises something truly fresh for consumers. During the 2016 spring and summer seasons, consumers have already seen a huge variation in cargo shorts, denim shorts, knit shorts, including the new Ultra-light package jacket, tank tops, and vests and footwear, and in every pattern and color imaginable.



It is through providing consumers with a true variety is what appeals to the "young and urban" 20- and 30-somethings "living by the pulse of the city". These are the consumers who are truly drawn into Projek Raw's variation in style, which is also tailored to fit any guy's look.



Projek Raw's creative approach, open mind, and mission to do something different, and to do away with "fast fashion" has truly made a mark in the men's' wear market. As a result, their customer-centric focus and attitude has powered their success throughout Europe, Canada, and now the United States.



For more information on fashions, products, and 2016 collections, or to visit the full product line at http://www.projekraw.com, or contact the expert team here. Be sure to also follow Projek Raw on social media, subscribe to their email newsletter, or find a store near you to stay updated on product releases, offers, promotions and other news.