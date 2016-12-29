Projek Raw Heats Up This Holiday Season with Modern Jackets

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2016 --Winter has officially arrived, which means it's time to break out the winter wear and prepare for the holiday season.



About Projek Raw

Projek Raw is a fashion design company based in Canada that has set a new standard and tone in the fashion industry. The year 2016 was incredibly successful for Projek Raw. Their goals to steer away from "fast fashion" were successfully met, attracting consumers in the men's wear market all over the world.



Projek Raw attributes their growth and success to their team of highly talented, creative, and unique designers. Their ability to listen to consumer feedback, and their extreme attention to detail and market trends has positioned Projek Raw to take a unique approach to fashion, which has made all the difference for consumers the men's wear market, and the fashion industry as a whole.



Projek Raw Provides a "Hot" Look for Winter 2016. Although the 2016 Winter Collection with Projek Raw features a number of options, including denim jeans, blazers, and vests, a key piece this season is the sweat-hooded blazer. The sweat-hooded blazer can dress up an outfit as well as keep it casual, making it the perfect addition for this year's holiday. Additionally, leather jackets and motorcycle jackets are still in. In fact, motorcycle jackets are a great way to "rock" out and create a killer combo.



By perusing through the 2016 Winter Collection with Projek Raw, consumers will find hot, modern, and stylish options that will not only stand out, but that are also fashionable, making any jacket, vest, or any other type of accessory the perfect gift or addition for this holiday season.



Projek Raw: 2017 and Beyond

Although 2016 is rapidly coming to a close, Projek Raw has even bigger plans for 2017. Looking back on their success, growth, and expansion in 2016, Projek Raw plans to continue to expand into new markets, particularly in America, providing an exciting, stylish, and modern collection that consumers in the men's wear market have grown to love.



