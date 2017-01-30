Projek Raw Joins Tops Brands at Upcoming PROJECT Show in Las Vegas

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2017 --Projek Raw has built its brand and reputation around designing a line of unique clothing and accessories that has quite literally changed the look of the men's wear market. Projek Raw has always been a step ahead in designing their collections. Although 2016 was a pivotal year in terms of growth and expansion for Projek Raw, the European fashion design company has plans for a bigger and even better 2017.



Projek Raw will be attending the PROJECT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada in February 2017 to showcase pieces from their new 2017 Fall/Winter collection.



About Projek Raw

Projek Raw is a fashion company that originally started in Europe in 2001. Projek Raw was established with the mission to become a brand that redefined fashion in the men's wear market, a market that required an original touch to create unique free-spirited wear. Projek Raw stepped up to the challenge, and quickly became an international success in less than a decade.



Projek Raw is a brand that appeals to young males ranging in age from twenty-somethings to mid-thirties. This particular market needed a unique yet casual style that truly set it apart from the "tired and boring fast fashion".



The CEO and founder of Projek Raw, Dov Cohen claims, "Projek Raw was created with the inspiration for the young man looking for trendy fashions. He wants to look current and even a little ahead of the fashion trend. Every time we develop a new item, that's the question we ask ourselves; 'is this fresh, is this trendy, is this different? Most importantly, does it look like everyone else?' If it does, throw away the design."



About PROJECT

The PROJECT show is an annual event sponsored by UBM Fashion Group, a global fashion design company that serves comprehensive marketplaces in New York and Las Vegas. This year's PROJECT show will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 21st through the 23rd, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. This show is the premier contemporary fashion event showcasing men and women's advanced premium denim and designer collections.



PROJECT Show showcases some top designs and accessories and is attended by some of the top brands in fashion, including DKNY, Michael Kors, Valentino and Calvin Klein.



Projek Raw announced their attendance at the PROJECT Show at the beginning of January at booth #34208. They plan to showcase pieces from their 2017 Fall/Winter collection. Although Projek Raw is confident that their collections will be just as successful as in previous years, the team is still excited to feature some of their top designs and items and interact with other brands and consumers.



