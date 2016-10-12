Projek Raw Stands out with 2016 Fall Fashion

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --Projek Raw has made it their mission to do away with "fast fashion" and do something truly unique and new. Although their mission is to stand out and make a statement rather than blend in, ironically one of their hottest fashion trends for this year's fall 2016 fashion is camouflage (camo).



Derived from military wear, camo provides a stand-out look, the complete opposite of what camo is designed to do. However, camo is in, and combined with a favorite pair of denim jeans will make the perfect "stand-out" look for this year's 2016 fall season.



About Projek Raw

Projek Raw's successful track record in designing creative trends that are bold, ballsy, and bright has made 2016 one of their hottest years on record. Projek Raw takes great pride in its team of creative designers, which has been key to the company's success. A team of reputable and highly talented designers with the mission to listen to customer feedback and truly learn about their needs has put a whole new meaning on fashion, and has even "re-designed" the men's wear market throughout Europe, Canada, and now the United States.



The CEO and founder of Projek Raw, Dov Cohen claims, "Projek Raw was created with the inspiration for the young man looking for trendy fashions. He wants to look current and even a little ahead of the fashion trend. Every time we develop a new item, that's the question we ask ourselves; 'is this fresh, is this trendy, is this different? Most importantly, does it look like everyone else?' If it does, throw away the design."



Camo is In This Fall. Camo accessories were derived from military wear, but still has a place in today's fashion markets. Through the decades, camo has appeared here and there on pants, shorts, sweatshirts, T-shirts and even vests. However, this year we can expect to see more of it.



This time last year the mens' wear market was flooded with various style jackets, vests, hooded sweatshirts and every style of jeans imaginable. Although consumers can still find these favorites this year, adding the perfect camo accessory will create that bold look that consumers are looking for.



In addition to the jackets, vests, and sweaters and what you would expect to find in a fall and winter fashion collection, Projek Raw is also offering a wide array of items and accessories with the camo print, color scheme, and patterns. If consumers are looking for that bold camo look to help an outfit stand out, then Projek Raw likely has it in their collections.



For more information on fashions, products, and even where to go to find camo accessories, visit projekraw.com or view the "Lookbook" here for the fall and winter 2016 collections.



